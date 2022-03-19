Driver, passenger stabbed from back seat and one in custody, Kershaw deputies say

A passenger stabbed the driver of a car and another passenger Saturday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department.

Sometime before 11:30 a.m., the driver exited Interstate 20 at mile marker 98 near Camden, deputies said. They were driving on Highway 521 when the passenger in the back seat began stabbing the driver and the other passenger in the front seat.

Someone was able to call police about the stabbing.

The driver and passenger are in serious condition in a hospital, deputies said.

All three people were from out of state, deputies believe. Investigators have not released any names.

The assaulter is in custody.

Deputies are trying to figure out what caused the stabbing, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

“Investigators are actively working to find more answers,” the department said.

Camden Police Department also responded to the scene.