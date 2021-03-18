Driver, passenger taken into custody after I-45 chase

The 15-year-old was in a black SUV with a teenage girl at the time of the chase, according to police. They're now both facing charges.

Video Transcript

- Doing a fabulous job this morning of getting information for us. They're getting ready to stop that vehicle again with OnStar. It just got off on the feeder road at Ritchey. So that is why the vehicle is slowing down.

- And that officer there trying to get ahead of him, possibly to either deploy spike strips or to stop other traffic. But if OnStar is going to be deployed, that potentially tells us that the vehicle may be stolen, might not be, but when vehicles are stolen and they have the OnStar--

- Basically with the technology what they can do, so that's why it's coming out at a stop.

- Complete stop.

- Still a dangerous situation because they're not stopping on their own. Now police are going to be getting out here, probably guns drawn.

- Of course.

- Hopefully this will end peacefully, but you just never know.

- The person is not opening their door. And police obviously are out of their vehicle at this point. Again, this is just North of Ritchey road near Rankin, northbound feeder road to I-45. This is a chase that started about 30 minutes ago, has finally come to a stop. Just hopefully this person will surrender and peacefully.

- And of course, we're keeping a close eye on it but at a distance because we just never know how these turn out. So we see all of the police out of their vehicles and sort of approaching the front, the first three vehicles there.

- There we see the door looks like it's open. The person may be out. I don't know if Tammy can zoom in here. We hesitate to zoom in a little bit because sometimes things can get out of control very quickly at the end of these chases. But this person's hands are up.

- He's backing up.

- Backing up following the officer's commands. They'll probably tell him to get on the ground here very soon as soon as he clears the back of that car, clearly following officers commands. So that kind of puts things at ease a little bit, continuing to back up closer and closer to the officers, on his knees now. They'll probably tell him to lay face down. Oh, they grabbed him by his hands. OK, this is over now.

- Yeah, well of course, the next step is they want to make sure no one else is in the vehicle.

- Right, that's true too.

- So you see the officer--

- Still has his attention on the vehicle, as do the other officers. Clearly there may in fact be somebody else in there.

- Copy, thank you.

- We know that this chase started-- there we go. The passenger now coming out.

- OK, so there's a passenger--

- Second person inside the vehicle.

- Hopefully the two will continue to follow officer's instructions--

- Hands up.

- And this will end peacefully. And clearly following what officers are telling them to do. Again this chase started shortly after 7 o'clock this morning and really went all through downtown, down 45, around I-10, back up 45. And now here we are near Rankin road. And the second suspect now in custody. Officers still paying attention to the vehicle, possibly more suspects in there. We don't know, but they're going to check it out. They're opening the door there.

- Searching the vehicle, and for their own safety, still guns drawn, checking the entire vehicle.

- The back of the car as well.

- But they have now two people in custody as they are still searching that vehicle. We see that some of the officers are putting their guns away. So we can only imagine that there are only two suspects. Those suspects now in custody, this police chase that started just a little after 7 o'clock this morning at the 60 and North loop near the North freeway, now ending near Rankin road here northbound on the North freeway. We are so happy that this ended peacefully.

- Yes.

