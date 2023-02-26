Driver of pickup truck arrested after fatal crash with cyclists in Goodyear

Goodyear police have arrested 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan, the driver of the pickup truck that collided with a group of cyclists over the Cotton Lane Bridge on Saturday.

The crash killed two and injured 11 people.

Quintana-Lujan was booked on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, according to Lisa Berry, spokesperson for Goodyear Police.

One bicyclist remained in life-threatening condition, while several others were seriously injured, police said. One of the bicyclists killed was a resident of Goodyear, while the other was visiting from out of state, according to police.

"The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," Berry said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Driver of truck arrested after fatal crash with cyclists in Goodyear