Driver in Pinellas road rage used Nazi salute and threatened mass shooting, deputies say

A man was arrested Sunday in Largo after he used a Nazi salute toward a Black person during a road rage incident, shouted a racial slur and attacked the person before threatening a mass shooting of at least 70 people, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

Jordan Patrick Leahy, 28, of Riverview, is facing charges of threatening communications or threats of mass shooting, felony battery and driving under the influence including property damage. Deputies noted in arrest reports that they considered the actions to be a hate crime.

Deputies initially arrived at the intersection of Bryan Dairy Road and Starkey Road just after 10 p.m. Sunday to find Leahy after a road rage and battery were reported. Deputies say Leahy, a white man, sideswiped a car being driven by a Black person and as Leahy drove past, he gave a Nazi salute and pretended to shoot the other driver.

At the intersection, Leahy got out of his car and aggressively approached the other car, deputies said, before punching the driver in the face.

In the affidavit, deputies report Leahy said he “got out, threw the Nazi salute and wanted to fight a random colored person.”

Deputies also report Leahy said, “Y’all need to control them...” before making derogatory comments about Black people and yelling a racial slur multiple times.

Once in custody, Leahy stated he wanted to conduct a mass shooting of 70 to 80 people. Deputies said Leahy claimed he is a “sheltered, white citizen” and that “society needs to be concerned how easily he could conduct a mass shooting.”

Bail for Leahy was set at $20,000 and he remained jailed Tuesday morning.