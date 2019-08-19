Driver pins paramedic against her ambulance in Walmart parking lot, NC police say

A paramedic was in a Walmart parking lot when a driver pinned her against her ambulance, North Carolina authorities say.

Heather Haynes of Davidson County EMS was getting out of the ambulance early Saturday when someone hit her on purpose, WFMY reports.

The driver, Nathan Fowler, then rammed his Ford Mustang into a cement barrier and went inside a nearby Walmart store, the Lexington Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A photo from WGHP appears to show damage to the front end of the Mustang.

After the initial crash, Haynes had “serious” leg injuries and was airlifted to a Winston-Salem hospital, police say.

The first responder had recently finished paramedic training and is raising four kids, according to a GoFundMe page that says it’s raising money for Haynes.

She’s expected to have a “long road to recovery,” the page says.

Haynes wasn’t responding to an emergency call when she was hurt, The Dispatch reports.

Fowler, 36, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while impaired, hit and run, careless and reckless driving and assault on emergency personnel, according to Lexington authorities.

Officers say they are still investigating the incident.