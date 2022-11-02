Driver in Pittsburg hit-and-run collision turns himself in

Nov. 2—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 46-year-old suspect turned himself in to police Monday in connection with a hit-and-run collision Friday in Pittsburg that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

Melanie L. Ishimura, 43, of Pittsburg, was struck in the 1400 block of East 14th Street by an SUV that fled the scene, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. She was taken by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi Hospital and subsequently transferred to an unnamed Missouri hospital, where she remained in serous condition Monday, police said.

Footage of the suspect vehicle was captured on a security camera in the area, and an image of the vehicle was made public by police over the weekend in an effort to generate tips.

Police said in a news release that Brian S. Walrod, of Cherokee, came to the city's police station Monday afternoon with an attorney to turn himself in. He was charged with failure to stop for an accident resulting in serious injury and was taken to the Crawford County Jail and held without bond pending an initial court appearance.