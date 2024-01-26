Driver pleads guilty in crash that injured child

Jan. 26—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Cochranton-area man has pleaded guilty to Pennsylvania State Police traffic charges for striking a 7-year-old girl with his sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Vernon Township in early November.

David D. Beatty, 54, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver to two of three counts for failing to stop his SUV for a school bus' traffic control device and hitting the girl on Pennsylvania Avenue at 6:47 a.m. Nov. 1.

According to a news release from state police, Beatty was driving north on Pennsylvania Avenue in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox when it hit the girl, who was running from the side of the road.

Police said the girl suffered facial injuries and injuries to both of her legs. Meadville Area Ambulance Service took the girl to Meadville Medical Center for treatment. According to police, Beatty was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Beatty pleaded guilty to two counts of careless driving — operating a vehicle in careless disregard unintentionally causing serious bodily injury, and for failing to stop at stop sign and/or failed to yield to vehicle after stopping at sign.

Zilhaver ordered Beatty to pay a total of $517.87 in fines and court costs — a $250 fine and $98.25 in costs for the careless driving count, and a $25 fine and $144.62 in costs for the stop sign count.

The third count, reckless driving — operating a vehicle in willful and wanton disregard for safety of persons or property, was withdrawn by police in exchange for the guilty pleas.

