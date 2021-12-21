Driver pleads guilty in crash that paralyzed Lawrence track star

Dec. 21—SALEM, Mass. — A local man who drove his pickup truck head-on into a Honda sedan, critically and permanently injuring Lawrence High School track star Julio Berroa, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Deybet Blanco, 39, pleaded guilty to charges of negligent operation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in Salem Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Thomas Dreschler sentenced Blanco, who he previously described as "profoundly mentally ill" to 7 1/2 to 8 1/2 years in state prison followed by five years probation.

Dreschler further barred Blanco from seeking a license for or driving any kind of car or motorized vehicle and from using drugs or alcohol — including marijuana. He ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation and take prescription medication as recommended.

Blanco was present in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon. And while medicated, Blanco repeated told the judge he understood him and the proceedings that were underway.

He was given credit for 2,121 days he's already served in jail or custody — roughly the five years and nearly nine months since the March 2, 2016 crash.

During the past five years, Blanco's mental competency to stand trial wavered and he remained held without bail.

Berroa, now 24, suffered a devastating head injury in the crash, resulting in paralysis that requires him to be cared for around the clock. He's undergone 10 surgeries in the past 10 years and cannot move or eat on his own, Assistant District Attorney James Gubitose said.

According to police, Blanco was on a suicide mission on March 2, 2016, when he drove his pickup truck head-on into the sedan on Howard Street in Lawrence, injuring Berroa and the driver, Oscaris Pimental, Berroa's girlfriend.

Pimental, now 24, was also injured but not as severely as Berroa.

The crash occurred down the street from the Engine 6 firehouse. A veteran firefighter described the incident as one of the worst things he'd seen in his career.

Story continues

Firefighters used two sets of the Jaws of Life extrication tools to free the teens from the mangled wreckage.

Immediately after the crash, Blanco told first responders he was possessed by the devil.

"Nobody deserved what we went through," said Pimental during a previous lobby conference in before Dreschler.

She noted she and Berroa had their whole lives ahead of them when the crash occurred.

Gubitose had asked for Blanco to be sentenced to eight to 15 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation.

Also, as part of the guilty plea, an agreement was reached with the prosecution that Blanco would not face additional charges if Berroa dies from injuries suffered in the crash.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.