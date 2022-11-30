Driver pleads guilty to killing Boulder cyclist on Lee Hill Road

Nov. 29—The driver accused of hitting and killing a cyclist on Lee Hill Road in 2021 has pleaded guilty to the top charge in his case.

George Laws, 70, pleaded guilty Monday in Boulder County Court to careless driving resulting in death in the death of Alejandro Acosta, 39, of Boulder.

Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said there were no sentence agreements included in the plea deal, but prosecutors did dismiss the two other charges against Laws, infliction of serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user and failure to yield right of way.

Careless driving resulting in death is a Class 1 traffic infraction, and carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Laws is set for sentencing on Dec. 9.

Monday's hearing was originally scheduled as a motions hearing ahead of a January trial for Laws, but with the plea agreement the trial date has been canceled.

Colorado State Patrol investigators said Acosta was biking east on Lee Hill Road at 6:20 p.m. July 15, 2021, while Laws was driving west.

Investigators said it appears Laws tried to make a left turn onto Wagon Wheel Gap Road in front of Acosta, and Acosta hit the vehicle and was thrown from the bike.

Speed and intoxication were not factors in the crash, but prosecutors determined Laws "drove without due regard for the road and his surroundings, thereby causing Mr. Acosta's death."