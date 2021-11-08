Driver pleads guilty to vehicular homicide after crash in Cape Coral that killed passenger

Kyran Anthony Montes

A Washington state man who crashed his car into a Cape Coral canal, leading to the death of a passenger, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges Monday.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 5, 2020 crash. A Cape Coral police report said Kryan Anthony Montes, 25, of Washougal, Washington, was driving an Infiniti G37 north on Santa Barbara Boulevard North at a high rate of speed and continued past the dead end at Wilmington Parkway.

Police said the car entered a vacant lot, swerved right and began rotating clockwise. The car traveled sideways through the vacant lot, hit an elevated canal bank and went airborne into the canal.

When police arrived, the car was submerged. Alex Patrick Pratt, of Cape Coral, was in the car and died at the scene.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

In Lee County Court Monday Montes pleaded guilty to fleeing and alluding a law enforcement officer and vehicular homicide. The state attorneys office filed no prosecution notices on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence.

Montes will be sentenced Jan. 10.

