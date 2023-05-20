Driver pleads not guilty to murder, vehicular manslaughter in death of Arvin High educator

May 19—It may have lasted less than five minutes, but Friday's arraignment was not just another court hearing: It kicked off what could be years of proceedings for the man accused of driving drunk and intentionally striking a car driven by a cherished and well-known Arvin educator.

Marque Qualls, 24, shook his head as his public defender entered not guilty pleas for charges of first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon related to a Feb. 24 collision that led to Larry Hallum's death.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office said Qualls ran a red light near the intersection of Old River Road and White Lane and collided into Hallum. Hallum, 79, died in April from injuries he suffered as a result of the incident, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the DA's office.

Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. also denied bail for Qualls based on the probable cause declarations detailing the murder charge.

"By clear and convincing evidence" Qualls is a "significant risk and danger to the community," Ponce said.

The public defender and prosecutor appearing in this case didn't comment on Ponce's decision to deny the defendant bail.

A pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 1 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 2.

Hallum taught multiple subjects and coached sports at Arvin High School for decades. He became well known for leading his students to multiple championships in the civics competition "We the People."

The dedicated teacher educated generations of students — his excitement and love for education inspired thousands, according to well-wishers.

Services for Hallum are scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Bakersfield.

