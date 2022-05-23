Driver plows into 3 kids outside Southern California elementary school, police find four ‘incendiary devices’ in car

A driver arrested after plowing into three children on a sidewalk was carrying at least one “incendiary device” in the vehicle, police in California said Monday.

The motorist drove onto the sidewalk outside Taft Elementary School in Santa Ana, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, after being booted off the grounds, the cops said.

But that wasn’t all.

“Investigation revealed the suspect had trespassed into Taft Elementary just before the collision and was escorted off campus,” Santa Ana police said in a statement. “During the search of the suspect’s vehicle, a suspicious incendiary device was located.”

Orange County’s bomb squad then found three more incendiary devices in the car.

The elementary school was found to be bomb-free, and resumed its normal schedule, police said. They did not release the name of the driver or the charges. Authorities from the Santa Ana Unified School District Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Ana police are working together on the investigation, police said.