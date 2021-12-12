Driver in police chase that left one trooper injured charged in Greene County

A man who allegedly shot and injured a Missouri State Highway patrol officer was charged in Greene County on Saturday.

Justin M. Jackson, 37, of Bolivar, Missouri, was charged with first-degree assault and felony possession of a firearm after being identified as a suspect in a shooting Friday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He was taken into custody at the Greene County Jail at 7:25 a.m. Saturday and is being held without bond.

The shooting took place at 10:52 p.m. on Friday. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a driver near Republic Road on the south side of Springfield for a traffic violation. But the driver did not stop and a chase began, according to the report.

While trying to to flee, the driver drove off the road and pulled out a shotgun. The driver fired and hit the trooper, who was seriously injured. The trooper fired several shots at the driver before being transport to the hospital.

The driver escaped the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol opened an investigation and identified Justin M. Jackson as the suspect.

The patrol’s division of drug and crime control is in charge of the investigation, which is currently ongoing.