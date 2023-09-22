Driver in police chase from Liberty, Ind. to Hamilton faces multiple charges

Sep. 22—Liberty, Ind. police pursued the driver of a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, chasing the suspect across state lines and through multiple Butler County jurisdictions before it ended with a crash in Hamilton.

The driver was suspect Mary Lee Murray, 37, who the Liberty Police Dept. said stole a Ford pickup truck in Johnson County, heading southbound through town. Multiple officers joined in attempting to stop Murray.

The pursuit continued from Indiana into Ohio with Union County, Ind. law enforcement maintaining it until the Butler County Sheriff's Office took the lead, Liberty Police said in a post on social media Friday morning.

The truck entered Butler County at about 4:38 p.m., according to the sheriff's office report.

According to the BCSO, "She entered Ohio on U.S. 27 in College Corner and continued south through the City of Oxford, and eventually into the City of Hamilton via a circuitous route, with speeds in excess of 80 mph at times."

An attempt was made using Stop Sticks to puncture the vehicle's tires in the 1700 block of U.S. 27, but when the suspect observed the cruiser and sticks in the road, she made a u-turn to head northbound and eventually headed eastbound on Ohio 130 toward Hamilton with speeds in excess of 80 mph, deputies said in the report.

An attempt was also made with the tire piercing sticks at Ohio 130 and Morman Road, but it was not successful.

The BCSO also said Murray struck two other vehicles before she "rammed a Butler County Sheriff's cruiser. After refusing to follow verbal commands, she was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody."

Deputies broke out the windows of the truck to take Murray into custody and had to crawl into the vehicle to unlock the doors.

During the arrest, Murray actively resisted and called the deputies "demons," according to the report.

Murray collided with the BCSO cruiser in front of the Butler County Government Services Center at High Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, which led to roads in the area to be shut down during rush hour. She was taken to a hospital after being taken into custody.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Murray, of Indianapolis, is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer and resisting arrest, all felonies for the incident in Butler County and will face more charges in Indiana.