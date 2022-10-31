Driver in police crash arraigned

Oct. 31—The man charged in the death of a London City Police Officer was arraigned through Laurel District Court on Monday morning.

Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn., appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Wendell "Skip" Hammons via video conference from the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held following the crash that took the life of Officer Logan Medlock.

Byrd is now set for a pretrial conference on Tuesday, November 8. His bond remains at $1 million cash.

Byrd was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and first offense driving under the influence (aggravating circumstance) following the crash at the intersection of KY 229 (Barbourville Road) and South Main Street early Sunday morning.

According to information released by the Kentucky State Police Post 11, Ofc. Medlock — who was on duty and in his patrol cruiser — was traveling southbound on South Main Street beside A.R. Dyche Cemetery when Byrd's Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the cruiser in the driver's side.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into the cemetery, ripping up grass and knocking down two gravestones. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Byrd was removed from his vehicle by rescue squad members and was uninjured. It is believed that Byrd was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Medlock had been an officer with the London Police Department for three years, and had served as a correctional officer at the Laurel County Correctional Center prior going into law enforcement. Medlock was a "legacy" officer, following in his father's footsteps into law enforcement. His father, Randy Medlock, is the Assistant Chief of London City Police.

London Police Chief Travis Dotson announced that a candlelight vigil will be held at Farmers Market on Monday evening at 8:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to bring their own candle.

Visitation for Officer Logan Medlock will be held at Corinth Baptist Church on Thursday evening beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, November 4, at 12 noon. Burial will follow in the Roark Cemetery in Keavy.