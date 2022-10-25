Driver in Porter Ranch car crash that killed two teens will face charges, police say

A driver who crashed into three other cars Saturday, killing two teenagers and injuring several other people, is expected to face charges, Los Angeles police said.

The crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. on Reseda Boulevard, just south of the 118 Freeway, the LAPD said in a statement.

A Honda CR-V carrying six people was traveling southbound on Reseda Boulevard, allegedly at a high rate of speed, when it veered into northbound lanes and collided with a Toyota Venza and a Volkswagen Jetta, then struck a parked car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

People were pulled from all of the vehicles involved, police said.

Two of occupants of the CR-V, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene; the 14-year-old girl died after being transported to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

The unidentified driver of the CR-V was also injured and taken to a hospital.

"He will be facing criminal charges upon being released from the hospital," the LAPD said in a statement. Police did not specify what charges the driver could face.

The three occupants of the Venza and the single occupant of the Jetta suffered moderate injuries and were all transported to a hospital. They are expected to recover.

