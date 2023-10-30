Driver posing as cop makes traffic stop — and pulls over off-duty officer, GA police say

A man was caught posing as a police officer after authorities said he pulled over an off-duty cop in Georgia.

The 62-year-old was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with impersonating a police officer and use of blue lights on a vehicle, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Investigators said the off-duty officer was in an unmarked car outfitted with emergency lights when he was stopped by the accused poser. The man ran after he noticed the vehicle’s blue lights, police said.

Officers caught him a short time later, according to police.

He was booked into the Clarke County Jail and released after posting a $6,800 bail, online records show.

Athens is about 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

