Driver possibly under the influence severely damages war memorial

Oct. 21—A man who police believe was under the influence drove his car into the grounds of Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston, severely damaging several elements of the war memorial site, officials say.

Franklin Henderson, 74, was charged with a DUI after video surveillance from Wednesday afternoon showed he drove his vehicle into the site at the northeast corner of 17th and Quintard, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said. In the video, Henderson can be seen pulling out of the parking lot of Pic N Sav, crossing 17th Street, and pulling into the parking lot of the city's Fire Station No. 1.

Bowles said Henderson looked to be disoriented, as if he thought the parking lot were an alleyway of some kind. Henderson attempted to turn around in the parking lot and hit the fire station wall. At this point, he put the car in reverse and quickly accelerated, launching him into the Korean War monument. He at some point turned his tires, came full circle and crashed into a retaining wall.

Police obtained a warrant for Henderson's blood to be sent off for testing at the Department of Forensic Sciences.

Bowles said Henderson will be responsible for all financial repairs to the monument; however, no criminal charges were filed other than the DUI.

"Unless he had said that it was on purpose, then we're not going to charge him, because we have to prove intent with criminal charges," Bowles said.

Ken Rollins, who was the original organizer for getting funding for the park, said he worried about the insurance company fronting the full cost of the repairs. Rollins gave a preliminary estimate of the damages to be somewhere in the $85,000-100,000 range.

The Korean War monument alone cost $65,000 in the 1980s when it was first installed, Rollins said. The cost of the rest of the damage was undetermined, with many of the bricks torn and tire marks across the WWI and WWII memorials.

Rollins said "just the ugliness of it" makes for a big question mark in terms of repairing the damage.

Another difficult hurdle toward restoration is that some of the damage was to black granite from the African nation of Zimbabwe, Rollins said. This highly sought-after material is the best granite in the world, according to Rollins, and will be very difficult to replace. He believes if it does get replaced, it will probably be close to a year before it arrives, given current problems in the supply chain and shipping.

Rollins said the Veterans Day memorial ceremony will continue as planned, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.