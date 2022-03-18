Driver praised for actions after gunman opens fire on Florida bus





A Florida bus driver is being praised for her quick response to a gunman shooting multiple passengers on a bus as it was moving on Thursday afternoon.

The driver moved the bus across lanes to turn into the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters parking lot after hearing gunshots behind her, The Associated Press reports.

"That is a difficult thing to do. Not many people would have behaved the way this bus driver behaved and to get to the front of the police station," Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said at a news conference.

Police officers arrested the suspected shooter once the bus pulled into the lot.

One of the victims shot on the bus died at the scene while a second died at the hospital. The victims have not been publicly identified.

"The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions I am sure saved lives," Alvarez said. "So kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions."

Authorities have not found a motive for the shooting. The suspect, Jamal Meyers, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, weapons possessions by a convicted felon and violating probation.

Meyers, 34, was previously sentenced in 2021 for 10 different crimes, all committed between 2017 and 2019.

Each of the crimes held three-year concurrent sentences. Meyers received credit on his sentence after awaiting trial for 800 days and he ultimately served just five months in prison.