Driver pronounced dead after crashing into pole in Augusta

One person is dead after crashing into a pole on Wheeler Road late Thursday in Augusta.

Just after 9 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the I-520 westbound ramp to Wheeler Road for a car wreck, according to a news release from the agency.

When deputies arrived, they found a car drove off the road and struck a pole, according to the release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:20 p.m. and had to be extricated from the car, according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said the victim's identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

"The investigation is in its early stages and there is no additional information available at this time," according to the sheriff's office.

Shooting suspect identified: Richmond County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in Telfair Street shooting in Augusta

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead after crash on Wheeler Road in Augusta