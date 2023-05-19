Driver pulled over for pot, Georgia deputies say. What they found had even more value

What started as a traffic stop for pot led authorities to something worth thousands more, deputies in Georgia say.

The Elite Blackhawk Squad on Wednesday, May 17, pulled a man over after he was spotted using his phone and smoking a “marijuana cigar” while driving in Clayton County, according to Sheriff Levon Allen.

A search of his car turned up a plastic FedEx package with 54 checks — “all from the New York area” — totaling $65,902.01, deputies said in a news release. Investigators learned the 30-year-old was also wanted on a probation violation for assault, possession of MDMA and gun possession charges.

Deputies in Clayton County, Georgia, stopped a man driving with 54 stolen checks from the New York area totaling nearly $66,000, they said.

Authorities reached out to one victim who said she didn’t know the man and had no idea he how he got access to a check she mailed, according to the release.

The man was arrested on multiple charges including theft by receiving stolen property, identity fraud and two counts of forgery, online records show.

He remained in the Clayton County Jail on a $15,000 bond as of May 19.

Clayton County is about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

How to report mail theft

The U.S. Postal Service has seen an uptick in mail theft with more than 25,000 incidents reported so far this year, according to data released May 12. Robberies against mail carriers are also on the rise, officials said.

“We’re doubling down on our efforts to protect our Postal employees and the security of the mail,” U.S. Postal Inspection Service Chief Gary Barksdale said, adding the service plans to harden targets, “both physical and digital to make them less desirable to thieves.”

Officials encourage citizens to report mail theft as soon as possible by calling the USPIS at 877-876-2455, or filing a complaint online.

To prevent your mail and checks from being stolen, experts suggest you:

Promptly remove incoming or outgoing mail, or arrange to have it picked up

Ask about overdue mail

Avoid sending cash

Request a signature upon delivery

