Driver pulled over for running stop sign, Florida cops say. Then they checked the console

A traffic stop turned into a drug trafficking arrest on Friday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

A police report says that agents from the Special Investigations Unit stopped a silver two-door Toyota Scion in Melbourne around midnight for failing to stop at a “clearly posted” stop sign.

While talking with the driver, the deputies said they saw him lean over the center console and toss a clear plastic bag out the passenger window.

When they ordered him out of the car, they observed a homemade smoking device in the center console cup holder, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the charging affidavit.

The plastic bag thrown out of the car contained an “off-white crystal substance” that also tested positive for methamphetamine. In all, the suspect had about 20 grams of meth, enough for a trafficking charge.

Police say the driver admitted to throwing the bag on the ground “because he was scared.”

The 46-year-old Melbourne resident is no stranger to law enforcement. He had just been arrested early Monday after being pulled over for no seat belt right around the same area. He ended up behind bars briefly for possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies found a glass pipe with meth residue in the car, authorities say. According to court records, the suspect had also been arrested in June for similar offenses.

In the Facebook post, Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey referred to the defendant as a “frequent flyer” at the “Iron Bar Lodge,” what he jokingly refers to as his jail.

The suspect was taken into custody, held on no bond and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.