Driver pulls over to help woman, then man puts a gun to his head, Tennessee cops say

A driver spotted a woman on the side of the road and thought she needed help, according to Tennessee police.

When he pulled over to see what was going on, a man appeared and put a gun to his head, Memphis police said in an arrest affidavit.

The man told the woman to check the driver’s pockets shortly after he stopped close to 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Shelby County affidavit. She pulled out his wallet and the keys to his 2023 Hyundai Kona, police said.

She also took off his shoes and socks and threw them, the driver told police.

The armed man and woman got in the car and drove off. Memphis police said they found the man driving the car about six hours later and arrested him. They found the original driver’s wallet with his identification in the suspect’s pocket, according to the affidavit.

Initially, the man identified himself by a different name, police said, but his identity was later discovered from fingerprinting.

While he was in police custody, he “made a spontaneous utterance that the victim was upset because they took his car and stated that the victim was attempting to purchase a prostitute for sex,” according to the affidavit.

The 37-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and criminal impersonation, according to Shelby County arrest records.

