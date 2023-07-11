Driver punched, dragged out of his car after being cut off in traffic in Bartow County

A couple says they were attacked by another driver in a road rage case in Bartow County.

The attack happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 1.

According to deputies, the victim and his girlfriend were driving down Manning Mill Road toward Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Adairsville when a black truck pulled out in front of them.

The victim says that while waiting at a stop sign, the passenger in the truck got out, walked over their car and punched him in the nose through the open window. He says the man then pulled the driver out of the car, hit him in the head with an unknown object and pushed him down before getting back in his truck.

Surveillance cameras from Camille’s Corner gas station in the area captured images of both people in the truck.

Deputies say they have identified both people, but did not release their identities.

It’s unclear if they are in custody and what charges they may face.

