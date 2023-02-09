Driver pursued by Fresno police crashes, kills another driver, cops say. He was wanted

A driver was seriously injured when he crashed into another car, killing the driver of that car, while fleeing officers, Fresno police said Thursday.

Officers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Shields Avenue and First Street, according to a news release. Police described the stop as a non-moving violation.

Two passengers were in the car with the driver, who police said was Andrew Calderon, 40, of Fresno.

The occupants of the car initially provided officers with their information, but then the driver suddenly sped off, police said.

Officers returned to their police cruisers but terminated the chase after a short pursuit due to the high rate of speed, according to police.

The driver went westbound on Shields and ran a red light at Fresno Street — about a half-mile from the original stop — before colliding with a Chevrolet Cruise driven by a 20-year-old man, police said.

Police could see the collision and responded to it, the news release said.

The 20-year-old died at Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

Calderon suffered serious injuries and was also taken to CRMC, according to the release. His passengers refused medical attention.

Police said Calderon was on active parole for felony domestic violence charges and had an outstanding no-bail parole warrant for his arrest.

He remained at the hospital on Thursday, but police said upon his release he will be arrested on suspicion of felony evasion causing death, felony DUI causing death and vehicular manslaughter.