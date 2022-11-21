Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade incident set to appear in court after the new year

The driver in the Raleigh Christmas Parade incident that killed one child has been released on bond and will return to court after the new year.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, has been released on a $4,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 26, 2023.

On Saturday, Glass was driving a white pickup truck towing a float in the Raleigh Christmas parade near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue when his vehicle lost control. As onlookers rushed to physically stop the truck, it struck a young girl who was dancing with the CC & Company Dance Complex.

First responders rushed to the scene, but the child died of her injuries.

On Saturday, Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

If convicted of all these offenses, Glass could face a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a 30-day suspension of his driver’s license, up to a $750 fine and a lasting mark on his driving record.

Because Glass has not previously been convicted of similar crimes, if convicted, he would likely face lesser sentences than a repeat offender. For first-time offenders in North Carolina, Class A1 and Class 2 misdemeanors carry sentences of one to 60 days and one to 30 days, respectively.

However, records show that he had multiple vehicle violations in Virginia. It is unclear how these previous violations could affect his sentencing, if Glass is convicted.