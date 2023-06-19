Driver who rammed State Patrol cruiser shot, injured by trooper near Snoqualmie

A driver who was reported to have rammed a Washington State Patrol vehicle near Snoqualmie was shot and injured by a trooper.

Two troopers were trying to stop the driver of a car on westbound Interstate 90 Friday night who Ellensburg Police had probable cause to arrest.

At about 9:55 p.m., drivers on the freeway began calling 911 to report an erratic driver on westbound I-90. Troopers found the car on the freeway near North Bend.

They followed the car and tried to stop it and talk to the driver.

“It was reported that the subject rammed one of the patrol vehicles just west of the Highway 18 onramp to I-90. This resulted in the subject being shot once by one of the two troopers on scene,” according to the Independent Force Investigation Team.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

The shooting is under investigation by the Independent Force Investigation Team – King County. It is made up of investigators from 13 King County law enforcement agencies, including Washington State Patrol.

Because the incident involved the Washington State Patrol, WSP investigators will be excluded from the investigation.