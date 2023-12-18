A driver who rammed a van in Joe Biden's security detail motorcade charged with DUI

WILMINGTON, Delaware – The driver of a car that plowed into a parked Secret Service van that was part of President Joe Biden’s security detail on Sunday has been charged with drunken driving.

Police in Wilmington, Delaware, have charged the motorist – a 46-year-old Wilmington man – with driving a vehicle under the influence and with inattentive driving.

The police department’s spokesperson said investigators determined the crash was an “accidental collision.”

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday after the president and first lady Jill Biden left the president’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington.

Jill Biden had entered the waiting presidential vehicle, while President Biden paused to answer a question from reporters. Moments later, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates rammed into an SUV that was being used to seal off the area during the president’s visit.

Reporters traveling with the president heard a loud bang and saw Biden standing outside his vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.

The driver of the car then tried to continue forward into the closed-off intersection. Agents quickly cornered the sedan and pulled their weapons on the driver, who held up his hands.

Biden was quickly ushered into his vehicle. His motorcade left the scene at 8:09 p.m. and arrived back at his residence 11 minutes later.

Neither the president nor the first lady was injured.

Members of the US Secret Service rush to a car, after it hit a motorcade SUV, as U.S. president Joe Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on December 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

