Driver rams ambulance going ‘too slowly’ — and gets truck stuck, Washington cops say

A man got an “all-inclusive stay” at a Washington jail after ramming the side of an ambulance with his vehicle, officials said.

An ambulance was going back to the station when a man began to get impatient with the emergency vehicle’s speed, according to a news release from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office.

When both vehicles reached an intersection, the man “decided to confront the crew,” because he felt the ambulance was going too slow in front of him, the sheriff’s office said.

“However, he did so by ramming the side of the ambulance and becoming stuck,” the release said.

No one was injured from the crash. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officials discovered he “had a few road sodas” and marijuana in his possession, cops said.

According to the release, cops determined he had been under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana while driving.

“He got an all-inclusive stay at the Stevens County Jail,” the release concluded.

Stevens County is in far northeast Washington.