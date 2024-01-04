Driver rams ex-boyfriend’s vehicle then hits him as he checks damage, California cops say

A driver accused of attempted murder rammed her ex-boyfriend, then hit him again when he got out to check for damage, California police reported.

Alexis McBride, 24, of Dublin, also faces charges of hit-and-run and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, Mountain View police said in a news release.

McBride hit the vehicle of her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend with her car, causing him to crash, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, police said.

When he got out to look at his vehicle, she rammed him and the vehicle again before driving away, police said.

She returned a short time later while officers were investigating the crash, police said. Officers stopped and arrested her.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, but police did not release his medical condition.

Mountain View is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

