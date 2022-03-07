Driver of Range Rover sought after striking and killing elderly woman in Lauderhill, then fleeing, police say

An elderly woman in Lauderhill was struck and killed by a gray Range Rover Velar Sunday morning when she tried to cross Broward Boulevard, and now police are searching for the driver after they say the person behind the wheel fled the scene.

The woman, who police did not immediately identify, was crossing near the 3300 block of West Broward Boulevard, a few blocks east of State Road 7.

A Lauderhill Police spokesman did not immediately say if the woman crossed at a crosswalk or if the car ran a red light, but said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m.

The car had a Florida license plate with the number “98A MZH” at the time of the crash and should have damage to the front end, according to police.