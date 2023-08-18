Driver reached speeds of 100 mph in crash that killed 17-year-old and injured others, complaint says

Debris sits by the road on Aug. 14, a day after a car fleeing police crashed and killed 17-year-old boy and injured seven other people at the intersection of North 68th Street and West Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee.

A half-second before a crash that killed a teen and seriously injured seven others, prosecutors say the 16-year-old driver was speeding through a Milwaukee street at 100 mph.

The crash occurred Sunday and began after Milwaukee police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of West Hampton Avenue. A pursuit ensued and ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of North 68th Street and West Silver Spring Drive around 11:23 p.m.

Jordan Williams of Milwaukee is accused of being the driver. He was charged by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office Friday with six counts, including first-degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a report that a black Hyundai Elantra with Florida plates had been stolen. The next day, police said they received information that the same car was involved in armed robbery and carjacking.

The following day, police had been on lookout for the stolen Elantra when an officer spotted it in Milwaukee, the complaint states. Police got behind the stolen car and activated lights and sirens, to which the driver of the stolen Elantra sped away and a pursuit ensued, the complaint says.

Eventually two other squads would join the pursuit. The chase ended when the driver of the suspected vehicle disregarded several red lights and collided with a Ford Fusion that was turning from 68th Street to go westbound on Silver Spring Drive, the complaint states.

The Elantra started on fire and inside were the driver and five passengers. The Fusion was occupied by a driver and one passenger, both of whom were injured. Jamillian Brown, 17, was inside the Elantra and sustained fatal injuries.

According to the complaint, a girl was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the Fusion was also hospitalized with serious injuries. Another passenger in the Elantra, a boy, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and may permanently lose vision in his right eye, prosecutors said.

Police said they downloaded data from the Elantra's airbag control unit that shows that five seconds before the crash, the Elantra was traveling 93 miles per hour. It continued to accelerate up to a half-second before the crash, at which time it was traveling 100 miles per hour, according to police. At the moment of the crash it was traveling 97 miles per hour. The speed limit on Silver Spring in the area of the crash is 35 miles per hour.

In addition to reckless homicide, Williams is charged with operating a fleeing vehicle/eluding an officer resulting in death of another, knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license causing death, and three counts of operating a fleeing vehicle/eluding an officer resulting in great bodily harm.

According to prosecutors, Williams was found guilty of operating without a license in 2022. Because he didn't pay the ticket, his operating privilege is in suspended status, prosecutors said.

If found guilty on all counts, Williams could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Teen charged in connection to Milwaukee crash that killed 17-year-old