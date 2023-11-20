Driver rear-ends woman’s car, then assaults her and takes off, Maryland cops say

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run assault that occurred a few weeks prior, police said.

Following a two-vehicle car crash on Interstate 270, police responded to a report of a potential assault on Oct. 26, according to a Nov. 20 Maryland State Police news release.

Now, 21-year-old Jeremy Orellana has been arrested and charged with assault, robbery, theft and hit-and-run-related charges, police said.

When police arrived to the scene at about 6 p.m., a woman involved in the crash told officers she was rear-ended by a van while driving northbound on the interstate, according to the news release.

The woman pulled over on the side of the road, police said, and she attempted to exchange information with the driver, who is suspected to be Orellana.

The information trade turned violent when the woman told police the Gaithersburg resident assaulted her and stole “money and other property,” the release said. Then, the man fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

To treat her injuries, the woman was sent to Adventist HealthCare Germantown Emergency Center, according to police. The car crash and subsequent assault are under investigation by state police.

Orellana was booked at Montgomery County Correctional Facility on Nov. 10, according to court records. His next scheduled court hearing is Dec. 8 at Montgomery County District Court.

Interstate 270 is about 35 miles and connects Washington, D.C., to western Maryland.

