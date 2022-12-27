Driver refused to pull over, causing chase that ended in deadly crash, CMPD says

Police are investigating a deadly crash that was the result of a police chase on a west Charlotte road Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed the crash happened on West Boulevard, between Clanton Road and Ross Road.

Police said just after 8:30 a.m., they were alerted to a car that was associated with an armed robbery, which happened Monday night. According to CMPD, officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop for the car but the driver refused to pull over.

Police said that was when they started pursuing the car. In a tweet, police said they started chasing the car because it was “associated with a crime dangerous to life.”

Officers deployed stop sticks on West Boulevard and the car crashed at West Boulevard and Donald Ross Road, police said.

One person inside the car died at the scene and the passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment, investigators said.

The road was closed during the investigation and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

