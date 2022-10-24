Driver repeatedly runs man over in strip club parking lot, Connecticut police say

A man was arrested and charged after repeatedly running over another man outside an adult entertainment club in Connecticut, officials told local news outlets.

Jason Feldblum, 49, was parking his car outside Hollywood Cabaret in Southington, about 20 miles southwest of Hartford, shortly before midnight on Friday, Oct. 21, when he hit another man, according to NBC Connecticut.

After the initial hit, Feldblum reportedly drove back and forth over the man several times, police told the outlet.

An attorney for Feldblum could not be reached by McClatchy News for comment.

When police arrived, the victim was lying on the ground with a “large open wound” in his abdomen as well as “severe injuries to both legs,” according to the Hartford Courant.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition as of Monday, Oct. 24, the newspaper reported. His name has not been released.

Feldblum was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to WFSB. Authorities say he could still face more charges.

When contacted by McClatchy News, the Southington Police Department declined to comment because the matter is still being investigated. An employee at the Hollywood Cabaret also declined to comment.

