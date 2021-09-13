Driver reportedly returned after pursuit, sideswiped cars, hit squad

Sep. 13—MANKATO — No charges have yet been filed against a woman who allegedly twice fled from authorities and crashed into a deputy's squad Friday evening in Mankato.

The driver — identified in a court document as 37-year-old Tierra Monique Birris — reportedly was incoherent and smelled of alcohol after the crash. She was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital for an evaluation.

She could face charges including assault, criminal vehicular operation and DWI, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

According to Schisel and a search warrant application:

Police were called to a disturbance at Cherry and Front streets just before 8 p.m. Birris reportedly caused a crash, drove over a curb, and yelled at and threw cans of alcohol at bystanders. When a Mankato police officer arrived, Birris fled in a GMC Yukon.

A pursuit into the north side of Mankato was terminated due to safety concerns after Birris went around other motorists and swerved at law enforcement vehicles.

Birris soon after returned to the downtown area and yelled at more people. When officers arrived, she took off again, while talking incoherently and throwing an alcoholic beverage can out her window. The can hit the windshield of a squad car.

Birris sideswiped multiple parked vehicles then crashed head-on into a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department squad on Cherry Street near Second Street. The deputy who was in the squad sustained minor injuries.

Birris got out, was speaking incoherently and did not promptly follow commands to get on the ground.

Inside Birris' vehicle police found one open and multiple unopened cans of alcohol.