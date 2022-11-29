Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a delivery driver reported her vehicle was stolen.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Rosedale Street in Homewood Monday. A delivery driver told police she stopped to drop off a package when a male verbally threatened her, jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

The unoccupied vehicle was found later by Wilkinsburg police.

The investigation is ongoing.

