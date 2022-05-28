Driver reports robbery attempt, shots fired after her SUV was struck on I-270

May 28—A female driver reported that two men tried to force their way into her SUV after they struck her from behind on Interstate 270, forcing her to pull over, police said.

The driver also said she heard shots being fired, according to Maryland State Police. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police said in a press release on Friday.

No one was harmed during the altercation, which occurred shortly before 12:40 p.m. in Frederick County, police said.

The driver said two men in a black 2010 Generation Nissan SUV "bumped" the back of her silver Kia SUV while she was headed south.

When she stopped on a ramp to check for damage, the men stopped their SUV behind her, got out and approached her vehicle, police said.

One man confronted the driver, who fought back, and the other men got in her SUV on the passenger in an apparent attempt to rob her, according to the press release.

Then, both men left. Before the driver left the scene, she heard shots fired, but neither she nor her vehicle were hit, police said.

Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the area.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 301-600-4173.

