Driver rescued in Greensboro after vehicle stuck in floodwaters
Driver rescued in Greensboro after vehicle stuck in floodwaters
Driver rescued in Greensboro after vehicle stuck in floodwaters
Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.
If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.
Amazon and BMW announced a partnership at CES 2024 to combine an LLM with Alexa and the contents of a driver’s manual. This allows users to ask the bot anything about their car that would be in the manual.
Honda debuted a new H mark that is destined for future electric vehicles at CES.
Honda is dunking on the "thick, heavy" electric vehicle trend in an attempt to build buzz around its upcoming 0 series EVs. At CES 2024, the automaker teased two concept vehicles, the Saloon and Space-Hub, and said the first commercial model in its 0 series EV lineup will launch in North America in 2026. Honda's first 0 series model is apparently "based on" the Saloon concept — a low-slung, roomy yet sporty EV that looks a little like a CGI set piece from a Blade Runner sequel.
Vietnamese EV startup VinFast is trying to get into the electric pickup truck game, as it revealed a new concept called the VF Wild at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The company announced it also plans to start selling its smallest EV, the VF3, outside of Vietnam as previously hinted. It's hard to say much more about what VinFast has planned for both vehicles, though.
Hyundai shows the VTOL its subsidiary company Supernal is developing. It's the S-A2, and it has more detailed specifications.
Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.
Used car prices tumbled 7% in 2023, the second year in a row of falling prices in the sector after a massive pandemic-era run-up.
Edmunds's study of auto loan terms for 2023 found monthly payments and lengths hit record highs in Q4, but there was good news for new car buyers.
Kia just made its big CES reveal, and it’s called the Platform Beyond Vehicle, or PBV for short.
Waymo has announced that its Waymo One driverless cars will be hitting the highways in Phoenix soon. The driverless vehicles were already on regular Phoenix streets.
Late Model Restorations changes the oil on a 2024 Ford Mustang, showing some finicky underbody panels and betting Ford will improve the procedure for 2025.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
VW is hoping that an infusion of ChatGPT will make its cars more helpful to drivers.
Eye-tracking tech has been making its way into cars for years as a safety feature, especially with the rise of driver assistance software. Now, Bosch thinks the tech could offer some other benefits -- and it’s showing off two ideas this week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The first scenario is pretty straightforward (and very European): You’re driving home and the car recognizes that you’re looking pretty drowsy.
We're expecting big reveals from Honda, Vinfast, Mercedes-Benz and more at this year's CES Show. We'll also be bringing you live impressions from the show floor.
JBL's touchscreen "smart case" will be available on three new wireless earbud models in 2024.
First up, I scooped the news that former Anthemis Group partner Ruth Foxe Blader has started her own firm, Foxe Capital. Joining her in the new venture, which will also be exclusively fintech-focused, are former Anthemis investment associate Kyle Perez and former principal Sophie Winwood. What was a bit unusual about the move, though, is that she will still be investing on behalf of Anthemis, at least for the first year, essentially deploying the rest of the capital of the vehicle she was hired to manage in 2017.
Tesla is recalling 1.62 million vehicles in China over the same autopilot safety control issue that forced it to upgrade over two million vehicles in the US.