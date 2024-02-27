Recovery Team Hauls up Jeep that Went Over Cliff Edge

Authorities rescued a man who “drove a rented Jeep off of South Point Cliffs,” according to local media KHON2, on Sunday, February 25.

According to Big Island Now, the driver, who was alone, was spotted “approximately 100 yards offshore.”

The man, who was able to exit the water, “suffered from some facial injuries, scratches and slight hypothermia,” Big Island Now reported.

In footage filmed by Instagram user @waterman_mike, otherwise known as Mike Moody, rescuers can be seen lifting the crashed Jeep using technical ropes. Credit: waterman_mike via Storyful