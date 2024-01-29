Driver reverses into nail salon, killing 61-year-old woman, Missouri police say

A woman was killed after a driver crashed her SUV into a nail salon, striking several people inside, according to Missouri police.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said a 57-year-old woman backed her Ford Expedition into Pacific Hair and Nail Spa in Pacific on Saturday, Jan. 27. Three people were then struck by the SUV, according to troopers.

Among them was 61-year-old Jill Goddard, who died after being taken to a hospital, troopers said.

“It’s horrific. It’s unimaginable,” George Mostow, Goddard’s brother, told KMOV. He also described his sister as an “incredible person.”

Mostow said Goddard had just gotten her nails done with her friends, KMOV reported. One of her friends was pulling the car around when she reversed into the building, striking Goddard as she was checking out, he told the news outlet.

Two other people, including a 17-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to highway patrol. The driver was also injured.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.

Pacific is about 35 miles southwest of St. Louis.

