Driver of road maintainer involved in fatal Mount Vernon crash worked for county for two decades

Dec. 12—MOUNT VERNON — Local officials are allowing the South Dakota Highway Patrol to continue its investigation into a fatal crash that involved a Davison County Highway Department driver before publicly commenting on the matter.

Davison County Commission Chair Randy Reider mostly declined to discuss how the county is handling the aftermath of

a crash from Wednesday, Dec. 6

, near Mount Vernon in which a county highway maintainer over-corrected before going into a ditch, crossed the centerline of the road, and collided with a Chrysler 200 car.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety on Sunday said the driver of the highway maintainer was Steven Groseth, 63, of Corsica. The driver of the Chrysler, Calvin Boluyt, of Corsica, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

"As a county, we're concerned about the family of the man who was killed and pray that the family is OK and pray for the family of our driver, pray for him and his family, that they can get through this and we can give them any support that we have available," Reider said.

Reider confirmed Groseth, who has worked for Davison County since March 2001, is still employed by the county. He also confirmed that Groseth, whose title is mechanic, held his mandated license to drive the maintainer, and a search of his driving record showed he did not have any recent traffic violations.

As is typical with fatalities, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases preliminary information to report basic information soon after the crash occurs. The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation on this crash, Reider said.

"Given that it's a fatality, they have more extensive equipment to do accident reconstruction, so county sheriffs tend to defer to them to try to get as accurate as you can to what happened," he said.

Davison County has more than two pages dedicated to policies focused on operating vehicles in

its safety manual

, which was updated earlier this year.

The first two sentences of the section say, "Motor vehicle operation represents one of the largest liability exposures. Safe driving practices protect the employee, fellow employees, and citizens of the community."

Reider confirmed that Groseth was given a required blood test following the crash, which is also typical given he is employed by the county and was involved in a crash while operating a commercial vehicle.

More specific information, including potential citations, will likely be available by Dec. 19, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The South Dakota Office of Accident Records maintains a database of motor vehicle traffic crash information for public roadways.

A GoFundMe page

has been set up for the family of Boluyt. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $24,000 toward a $50,000 goal had been raised. The page says Boluyt had a wife and two daughters, ages 3 and 1.

"As many of you know, over the past years Calvin lovingly provided for his family in order for Danielle to be able to be home with their children," the fundraising page says. "We want to do everything we possibly can to support Danielle and her children during this incredibly difficult time.

An obituary says

Boluyt worked at Jon's Repair near Armour, and that he was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and farm. A secondary funding source to support Boluyt's family is listed as BMO Bank, P.O. Box 260, Corsica, SD, 57328.