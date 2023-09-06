Driver robbed and beaten after crash thinks he was targeted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing charges of aggravated assault after police say they robbed and beat a man following a car crash in Southwest Memphis.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, believes the wreck was intentional. He said he was driving on Raines Road just east of South Third Street when a Chevy Cruze appeared to come out of nowhere, and the driver slammed on his brakes.

The victim said he hit his brakes and flew into the back of the Chevy.

He said the driver of the Chevy Cruze and the driver of a white Lexus got out of their vehicles, walked toward him, and demanded he give them at least $2,000.

“I was sitting outside the car, and they legit started asking about money. They said you’ve got to pay us the money. Like, I just got my car hit my car, you’ve got to pay me some money. No one wanted to call the police,” said the victim.

He said the suspects, later identified as Tereon Peppers, 29, and Khi Anderson, 29, began rummaging through his car, and one of them knocked his phone out of his hand after he called police and a friend to come pick him up.

“Khi went around to the other side of my car. They were trying to search my car, and he said you better not move and put a gun up to my head. That’s when they snatched my bag,” the victim said.

He said along with $400, they got his work keys, credit cards, debit cards, his social security card, birth certificate, and his diploma. He said Anderson and Peppers also punched him in the face several times.

“My friend that I called to come get me when she pulled up, they were jumping me. She blew the horn, and they saw her, and she did not get out of the car. They were going to shoot her,” he said.

Investigators said another driver who saw the crash flagged down police and told them a man was being assaulted.

When officers arrived, they said Anderson and Peppers were walking westbound on Raines, headed toward the Chevy Cruze. Peppers was immediately taken into custody. Anderson left in the Lexus but was stopped and arrested at Raines and Horn Lake Road.

In pictures snapped by the victim, you can see one of the suspects going through his Chevy Malibu and the other walking away with his black Michael Kors bag. You can also see a pickup truck near their vehicles.

The victim said a woman was driving the truck. Police believe the suspects put their gun and the victim’s bag inside that vehicle.

The victim said he was just grateful an innocent bystander decided to get involved and notify police.

“If I would have known who he was, I would have really wanted to say thank you,” he said.

The victim said during the crash, his airbags deployed, and his car was totaled.

Peppers was charged with driving with a suspended and without insurance, but those charges were dismissed, and he was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anderson was also charged with driving with a suspended license and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Anderson is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

