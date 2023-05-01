Driver running from GSP jumps wall, hits trooper, then tackled by bystander on I-20, GSP says

A Decatur man is now behind bars but not before officials said he led Georgia troopers on a bizarre chase.

While patrolling Sunday on I-20 eastbound near Moreland Avenue, a Georgia State Patrol trooper noticed a black Chevrolet Camaro speeding.

As troopers begin to conduct a traffic stop, they noticed the Camaro was the same car that sped away from troopers Friday night.

Officials said as more troopers arrived they attempted to pull in front of the Camaro.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Dyshawn West, immediately put the car in reverse and hit a trooper, according to investigators. As he attempted to go around another trooper, he reportedly hit the front of the trooper’s patrol car.

According to GSP, the troopers were able to pin the car in from going into eastbound traffic. As troopers were giving West commands, they said he did not comply.

He then allegedly put the car in reverse, broke free from the pin, and then sped out of the pin, traveling on I-20 eastbound, and hitting another car.

West then got out of the car and ran across the interstate. Troopers reportedly discharged their taser, hitting West.

While they tried to place West into handcuffs, authorities said West jumped off the retention wall into the emergency lane on I-20 westbound with one handcuff still attached. Before troopers could catch up to West, a bystander reportedly tackled him and placed him in handcuffs.

West was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment and then transported to the Fulton County Jail.

He’s charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and a hit-and-run.

GSP confirmed no troopers were injured.

