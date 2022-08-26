Driver running from police dies after crashing in KFC parking lot, Florida cops say

A driver was killed after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing in a KFC parking lot, according to Florida police.

Officers began searching for the driver’s vehicle just before 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 after receiving a report of a car with a bullet hole in it near a shopping center, according to a news release from the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police found a vehicle that matched the description and stopped it at 11:42 a.m., but before the officer could make contact with the occupants, the driver drove off.

A few minutes later, the vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a KFC. A passenger then jumped out of the car and hid in a nearby Dollar Tree, authorities said.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found the driver unconscious. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers later found the passenger inside the Dollar Tree and took him into custody, the news release said.

Police did not identify the passenger or the driver, and they did not say if the passenger was facing any charges.

Ormond Beach is about 60 miles northeast of Orlando.

