Driver — running a stop sign — hits girl outside her Pembroke Pines elementary school

A driver — running a stop sign — struck a young girl riding a bike outside her school in Pembroke Pines on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A little after 2 p.m., authorities noted in a news release that officers with the Pembroke Pines Police Department were notified of the accident at the intersection of NW 136 Ave. and NW 10th St.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle driver ran a stop sign located at the intersection, and struck a juvenile female bicyclist who was crossing the street in the crosswalk,” police said.

The girl — a student at Lakeside Elementary School — was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials with the police and Pembroke Pines Fire Department confirmed.

Authorities did not release the name and age of the girl.

“The incident happened right after school got out,” said Marcelino Rodriguez, division chief of operations of the fire department.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shutdown the intersection following the accident, except for school parents picking up their kids. After 6 p.m., the intersection was reopened, Pembroke Pines police tweeted.