Driver runs away after crashing bus with teens inside, NJ officials say. He faces DUI

A bus driver taking high school students to school crashed into a vehicle — then ran away, leaving the teens alone inside, New Jersey prosecutors say.

He is accused of driving intoxicated during the hit-and-run crash the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, which didn’t specify the substance.

Now, Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, faces charges of 42 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a DUI and leaving the scene of an accident, the office announced in a news release.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez was driving the high school students to the Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne when he struck a parked vehicle, then he disappeared.

No students were hurt in the crash, according to the release.

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office later tracked down and arrested Gonzalez, according to prosecutors.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the release.

Attorney information for Gonzalez was not immediately available.

If convicted of the charges, Gonzalez faces five to 10 years for each count of endangering the welfare of a child and potentially up to 30 days for the DUI, prosecutors said. He also faces up to 30 days for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Paterson is about 20 miles northwest of New York City.

