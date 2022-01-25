Driver runs out of gas at 3 a.m., gets shot in face by carjacker, Baltimore cops say

A stranded driver found himself in an impossible situation when he ran out of gas at 3 a.m. and a carjacker still tried to steal his vehicle, police say.

The 57-year-old victim ended up in a hospital with a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

His identity has not been released.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was seated in his vehicle, after running out of gas in the 2700 block of Kirk Avenue,” police said in a news release.

“He was approached by an unidentified ... male suspect armed with a gun. The suspect ordered the victim out of his vehicle, but ... the victim refused.”

That’s when the suspect shot the man in the face, police said.

The driver was still at the scene when police responded to reports of a shooting. He was taken to a hospital and “is expected to survive.” The victim’s condition was not released.

Investigators did not say why the man refused to surrender a vehicle that was inoperable due to lack of gas.

Kirk Avenue is in the northeast part of Baltimore and is an older part of the city with block after block of brick-front row houses.

