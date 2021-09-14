Driver runs over motorcyclist, drags him 100 yards in rush-hour traffic, Texas cops say

Mitchell Willetts
1 min read

Police in Texas arrested a man they say ran over a motorcyclist during rush-hour traffic and kept driving, dragging him against concrete for 100 yards.

According to San Antonio police, the man was “aggressively driving” his Buick on an Interstate 35 access road on the city’s northeast side Monday. He was speeding, tailgating, and making “unsafe lane changes,” when he hit the 36-year-old motorcyclist from behind.

Local TV station KSAT identified the driver as Kenneth Keys Jr., 39.

Instead of stopping to help, Keys put his foot on the gas and tried to speed away, according to SAPD. But the motorcyclist, and his bike, had become pinned under the vehicle.

The victim was dragged the length of a football field before he broke loose, dropping into the middle of the road. His motorcycle was still lodged under the front end of the Buick, police said, and Keys was soon forced to stop because the vehicle could no longer be steered.

Still, Keys did not turn back to check on the man he’d hit, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noted that Keys showed signs of intoxication. He also told officers that the motorcyclist had run away.

However, police said the motorcyclist had suffered “critical injuries.” He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Keys was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault, San Antonio police said. He is also facing a charge of resisting arrest, Bexar County jail records show.

