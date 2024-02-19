Driver runs over officer's foot while fleeing Queens traffic stop

TechCrunch

Twilio’s foray into the customer data (CDP) business could be heading for an early conclusion. The former startup offers communications software services via APIs, and in recent years expanded its product footprint through the acquisition of companies like Segment, which added CDP capabilities to its larger portfolio. Now, in the wake of the company’s growth slowing to a near halt in late 2023 and the exit of its founding CEO Jeff Lawson, Twilio is executing “an extensive operational review” of the asset, according to its recent earnings call.